Will Nico Collins Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Nico Collins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 17 matchup against the Tennessee Titans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Collins' stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Rep Nico Collins and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Collins' season stats include 1022 yards on 64 receptions (16.0 per catch) and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 92 times.
Keep an eye on Collins' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Nico Collins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Calf
- The Texans have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Robert Woods (LP/rest): 36 Rec; 368 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 17 Injury Reports
- Click Here for David Njoku
- Click Here for D'Onta Foreman
- Click Here for Cedric Tillman
- Click Here for Cole Kmet
- Click Here for Miles Sanders
Texans vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Collins 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|92
|64
|1,022
|434
|7
|16.0
Collins Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|11
|6
|80
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|9
|7
|146
|1
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|3
|2
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|9
|7
|168
|2
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|4
|3
|39
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|6
|4
|80
|0
|Week 8
|@Panthers
|6
|4
|30
|0
|Week 9
|Buccaneers
|5
|3
|54
|1
|Week 11
|Cardinals
|11
|7
|65
|0
|Week 12
|Jaguars
|9
|7
|104
|1
|Week 13
|Broncos
|12
|9
|191
|1
|Week 14
|@Jets
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 16
|Browns
|6
|4
|18
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.