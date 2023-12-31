Nico Collins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 17 matchup against the Tennessee Titans starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Collins' stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Collins' season stats include 1022 yards on 64 receptions (16.0 per catch) and seven touchdowns. He has been targeted 92 times.

Nico Collins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Calf

The Texans have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Robert Woods (LP/rest): 36 Rec; 368 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 17 Injury Reports

Texans vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Collins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 92 64 1,022 434 7 16.0

Collins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 11 6 80 0 Week 2 Colts 9 7 146 1 Week 3 @Jaguars 3 2 34 0 Week 4 Steelers 9 7 168 2 Week 5 @Falcons 4 3 39 0 Week 6 Saints 6 4 80 0 Week 8 @Panthers 6 4 30 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 5 3 54 1 Week 11 Cardinals 11 7 65 0 Week 12 Jaguars 9 7 104 1 Week 13 Broncos 12 9 191 1 Week 14 @Jets 1 1 13 0 Week 16 Browns 6 4 18 1

