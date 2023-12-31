Baltimore Ravens receiver Nelson Agholor has a difficult matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are conceding the 10th-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 205.7 per game.

Agholor has grabbed 28 balls (on 38 targets) for 324 yards (23.1 per game) and four scores this season.

Agholor vs. the Dolphins

Agholor vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 4 GP / 30.8 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 30.8 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Miami in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have allowed 17 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Miami has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 205.7 passing yards the Dolphins yield per game makes them the 10th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

Opponents of the Dolphins have scored 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 10th in the league in that category.

Nelson Agholor Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-115)

Agholor Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Agholor has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 44.4% of his games (four of nine).

Agholor has 8.6% of his team's target share (38 targets on 444 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 38 times this season, averaging 8.5 yards per target.

Agholor has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has four total touchdowns this season (9.1% of his team's 44 offensive TDs).

With seven red zone targets, Agholor has been on the receiving end of 10.9% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.

Agholor's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 12/25/2023 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 10 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 5 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 1 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 37 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

