Will Miro Heiskanen Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 31?
Should you bet on Miro Heiskanen to find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Heiskanen stats and insights
- In three of 34 games this season, Heiskanen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken four shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus eight assists.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 128 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Heiskanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|26:43
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|26:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|25:05
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|26:56
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|27:10
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|26:13
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|26:04
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|2
|1
|25:51
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|26:34
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
Stars vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
