Lamar Jackson will be facing the 10th-best passing defense in the league when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Jackson has passed for 3,357 yards (223.8 yards per game) this season, as Jackson has completed 66.3% of his attempts (289-for-436), with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. On 142 carries, Jackson has run for 786 yards, tallying five TDs and averaging 52.4 rushing yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Jackson and the Ravens with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jackson vs. the Dolphins

Jackson vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 2 GP / 278 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 278 PASS YPG / PASS TD Miami has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

The Dolphins have given up 12 players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Miami has allowed five players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Dolphins have allowed one opposing player to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

Jackson will play against the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this week. The Dolphins concede 205.7 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Dolphins have totaled 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 10th in the league in that category.

Watch Ravens vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Lamar Jackson Passing Props vs. the Dolphins

Passing Yards: 231.5 (-115)

231.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+125)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Jackson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jackson Passing Insights

So far this year, Jackson has gone over his passing yards prop total in nine of 15 opportunities.

The Ravens pass on 47.8% of their plays and run on 52.2%. They are fourth in NFL action in points scored.

Jackson is No. 4 in the NFL averaging 7.7 yards per attempt (3,357 total yards passing).

Jackson has completed at least one touchdown pass in 11 of 15 games, including multiple TDs six times.

He has 24 total touchdowns this season (54.5% of his team's 44 offensive TDs).

Jackson accounts for 36.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 59 of his total 436 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Lamar Jackson Rushing Props vs the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Jackson Rushing Insights

Jackson has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in seven games (46.7%) out of 15 opportunities.

In three of his games this year, Jackson has run for a touchdown, including two games with multiple TDs.

He has 30 red zone carries for 31.2% of the team share (his team runs on 60% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Jackson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 12/25/2023 Week 16 23-for-35 / 252 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 12/17/2023 Week 15 14-for-24 / 171 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 12 ATT / 97 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 12/10/2023 Week 14 24-for-43 / 316 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 11 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 18-for-32 / 177 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 11 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 16-for-26 / 264 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 54 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.