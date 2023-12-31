Kenneth Gainwell will be facing the worst rushing defense in the NFL when his Philadelphia Eagles take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Gainwell has picked up 297 yards on 75 carries (21.2 ypg) in the running game. He has scored two rushing TDs. Gainwell has also reeled in 26 passes for 168 yards (12.0 ypg).

Gainwell vs. the Cardinals

Gainwell vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 1 GP / 20 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 20 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Cardinals have let eight opposing rushers to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Arizona has given up one or more rushing TDs to 15 opposing players this year.

The Cardinals have allowed two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

The 147 rushing yards the Cardinals concede per game makes them the worst rush defense in the NFL this season.

The Cardinals have the No. 28 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding 19 this season (1.3 per game).

Kenneth Gainwell Rushing Props vs. the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 21.5 (-118)

Gainwell Rushing Insights

So far this season, Gainwell has hit the over eight times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 14 opportunities).

The Eagles have passed 52.1% of the time and run 47.9% this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 463 rushes this season. He's handled 75 of those carries (16.2%).

Gainwell has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has scored two of his team's 42 offensive touchdowns this season (4.8%).

He has 22 red zone rushing carries (22.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Kenneth Gainwell Receiving Props vs the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-120)

Gainwell Receiving Insights

Gainwell, in five of 14 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Gainwell has 6.4% of his team's target share (32 targets on 503 passing attempts).

He averages 5.3 yards per target this season (168 yards on 32 targets).

Gainwell, in 14 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Gainwell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Giants 12/25/2023 Week 16 6 ATT / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 12/18/2023 Week 15 6 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs

