Justice Hill has a difficult matchup when his Baltimore Ravens face the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Dolphins concede 90.8 rushing yards per game, fifth-best in the NFL.

On 81 rushes, Hill has amassed 339 yards (24.2 ypg) with three rushing scores. Hill also has 20 receptions for 116 yards (8.3 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hill and the Ravens with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hill vs. the Dolphins

Hill vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 1 GP / 16 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 16 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Dolphins have given up 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

11 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

The Dolphins yield 90.8 rushing yards per game, the NFL's fifth-ranked run defense this season.

Opponents of the Dolphins have scored 13 touchdowns on the ground (0.9 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 15th in the league in that category.

Watch Ravens vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Justice Hill Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 29.5 (-110)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hill with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hill Rushing Insights

Hill hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in five of his seven opportunities this season (71.4%).

The Ravens pass on 47.8% of their plays and run on 52.2%. They are fourth in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 16.7% of his team's 484 rushing attempts this season (81).

Hill has run for a touchdown in two games this season, including one contest with multiple touchdowns.

He has three total touchdowns this season (6.8% of his team's 44 offensive TDs).

He has 20 red zone rushing carries (20.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hill's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at 49ers 12/25/2023 Week 16 10 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 12/17/2023 Week 15 5 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 12/10/2023 Week 14 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.