Philadelphia Eagles receiver Julio Jones will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are ranked 12th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 216 per game.

Jones' seven catches (on 13 targets) have netted him 27 yards (4.5 per game) and one TD this year.

Jones vs. the Cardinals

Jones vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 2 GP / 17 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 17 REC YPG / REC TD Arizona has given up 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have conceded a TD pass to 21 opposing players this year.

Arizona has given up at least two TD receptions to five opposing players on the season.

The Cardinals give up 216 passing yards per game, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Cardinals have surrendered 27 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.8 per game. That ranks 28th in the NFL.

Eagles Player Previews

Julio Jones Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-120)

Jones Receiving Insights

Jones has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of four games (25.0%).

Jones has been targeted on 13 of his team's 503 passing attempts this season (2.6% target share).

He has racked up 2.1 yards per target (27 yards on 13 targets).

Jones, in six games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 2.4% of his team's 42 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With three red zone targets, Jones has been on the receiving end of 6.2% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 12/25/2023 Week 16 4 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 12/18/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/20/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

