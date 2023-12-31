Jason Robertson will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks face off at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Prop bets for Robertson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jason Robertson vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson has averaged 18:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

In nine of 34 games this year Robertson has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Robertson has a point in 24 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

Robertson has an assist in 19 of 34 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Robertson has an implied probability of 37% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 55.6% of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 128 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-42).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 34 Games 5 34 Points 7 11 Goals 3 23 Assists 4

