Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are ranked 12th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 216 per game.

Hurts has passed for 3,636 yards (242.4 per game) this year, connecting on 65.5% of his throws with 20 TD passes with 13 INTs. With his legs, Hurts has added 576 yards on 147 carries and 15 touchdowns, averaging 38.4 yards rushing per game.

Hurts vs. the Cardinals

Hurts vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 1 GP / 239 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 239 PASS YPG / PASS TD Arizona has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

15 players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Cardinals this season.

Seven opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Arizona in 2023.

Three players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Cardinals this season.

The pass defense of the Cardinals is allowing 216 yards per game this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Cardinals have allowed 27 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.8 per game. That ranks 28th among NFL teams.

Jalen Hurts Passing Props vs. the Cardinals

Passing Yards: 249.5 (-115)

249.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-120)

Hurts Passing Insights

Hurts has exceeded his passing yards prop total in eight of 15 opportunities this year.

The Eagles have passed 52.1% of the time and run 47.9% this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Hurts' 7.3 yards per attempt rank 10th in the NFL.

In 12 of 15 games this year, Hurts completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs five times.

He has 35 total touchdowns this season (83.3% of his team's 42 offensive TDs).

Hurts accounts for 33.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 48 of his total 499 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Jalen Hurts Rushing Props vs the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 44.5 (-118)

Hurts Rushing Insights

Hurts has gone over his rushing yards total in 33.3% of his opportunities (five of 15 games).

Hurts has a rushing touchdown in 11 games this season, including multiple rushing TDs four times.

He has 39 red zone carries for 40.2% of the team share (his team runs on 66.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Hurts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 12/25/2023 Week 16 24-for-38 / 301 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 8 ATT / 34 YDS / 1 TD at Seahawks 12/18/2023 Week 15 17-for-31 / 143 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 13 ATT / 82 YDS / 2 TDs at Cowboys 12/10/2023 Week 14 18-for-27 / 197 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/3/2023 Week 13 26-for-45 / 298 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 20 YDS / 1 TD vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 18-for-31 / 200 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 14 ATT / 65 YDS / 2 TDs

