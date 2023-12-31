Jalen Hurts Week 17 Preview vs. the Cardinals
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are ranked 12th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 216 per game.
Hurts has passed for 3,636 yards (242.4 per game) this year, connecting on 65.5% of his throws with 20 TD passes with 13 INTs. With his legs, Hurts has added 576 yards on 147 carries and 15 touchdowns, averaging 38.4 yards rushing per game.
Hurts vs. the Cardinals
- Hurts vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 1 GP / 239 PASS YPG / PASS TD
- Arizona has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.
- 15 players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Cardinals this season.
- Seven opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Arizona in 2023.
- Three players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Cardinals this season.
- The pass defense of the Cardinals is allowing 216 yards per game this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Cardinals have allowed 27 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.8 per game. That ranks 28th among NFL teams.
Jalen Hurts Passing Props vs. the Cardinals
- Passing Yards: 249.5 (-115)
- Passing TDs: 1.5 (-120)
Hurts Passing Insights
- Hurts has exceeded his passing yards prop total in eight of 15 opportunities this year.
- The Eagles have passed 52.1% of the time and run 47.9% this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Hurts' 7.3 yards per attempt rank 10th in the NFL.
- In 12 of 15 games this year, Hurts completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs five times.
- He has 35 total touchdowns this season (83.3% of his team's 42 offensive TDs).
- Hurts accounts for 33.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 48 of his total 499 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Jalen Hurts Rushing Props vs the Cardinals
- Rushing Yards: 44.5 (-118)
Hurts Rushing Insights
- Hurts has gone over his rushing yards total in 33.3% of his opportunities (five of 15 games).
- Hurts has a rushing touchdown in 11 games this season, including multiple rushing TDs four times.
- He has 39 red zone carries for 40.2% of the team share (his team runs on 66.9% of its plays in the red zone).
Hurts' Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Giants
|12/25/2023
|Week 16
|24-for-38 / 301 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|8 ATT / 34 YDS / 1 TD
|at Seahawks
|12/18/2023
|Week 15
|17-for-31 / 143 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs
|13 ATT / 82 YDS / 2 TDs
|at Cowboys
|12/10/2023
|Week 14
|18-for-27 / 197 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs
|5 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. 49ers
|12/3/2023
|Week 13
|26-for-45 / 298 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|7 ATT / 20 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Bills
|11/26/2023
|Week 12
|18-for-31 / 200 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT
|14 ATT / 65 YDS / 2 TDs
