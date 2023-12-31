Baltimore Ravens receiver Isaiah Likely has a tough matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are giving up the 10th-fewest passing yards in the league, 205.7 per game.

Likely has 338 yards receiving on 26 grabs (on 35 targets) with two TDs this year, averaging 28.2 yards per game.

Likely vs. the Dolphins

Likely vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 1 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 43 REC YPG / REC TD Miami has allowed five opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have surrendered a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.

Likely will play against the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this week. The Dolphins allow 205.7 passing yards per contest.

The Dolphins' defense is 10th in the league by allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (19 total passing TDs).

Isaiah Likely Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 43.5 (-118)

Likely Receiving Insights

In four of five games this year, Likely has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Likely has been targeted on 35 of his team's 444 passing attempts this season (7.9% target share).

He averages 9.7 yards per target this season (338 yards on 35 targets).

Likely has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in 11 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 44 offensive touchdowns this season (4.5%).

Likely (six red zone targets) has been targeted 9.4% of the time in the red zone (64 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Likely's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at 49ers 12/25/2023 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 5 REC / 70 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 5 REC / 83 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

