Gus Edwards will be facing the fifth-best run defense in the league when his Baltimore Ravens play the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On the ground, Edwards has 694 rushing yards on 172 attempts (46.3 ypg), and has 12 rushing TDs. In addition, Edwards has collected 180 receiving yards (12.0 ypg) on 12 catches.

Edwards vs. the Dolphins

Edwards vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Dolphins during the 2023 season.

Miami has given up one or more rushing TDs to 11 opposing players this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Dolphins this season.

The 90.8 rushing yards the Dolphins yield per outing makes them the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Dolphins have put up 13 touchdowns on the ground (0.9 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 15th in the NFL in that category.

Gus Edwards Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 39.5 (-115)

Edwards Rushing Insights

Edwards hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in eight of his 15 opportunities this season (53.3%).

The Ravens have passed 47.8% of the time and run 52.2% this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 484 rushes this season. He's taken 172 of those carries (35.5%).

Edwards has scored at least one rushing touchdown eight times this year, inclduing multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has scored 12 of his team's 44 offensive touchdowns this season (27.3%).

He has 34 carries in the red zone (35.4% of his team's 96 red zone rushes).

Edwards' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at 49ers 12/25/2023 Week 16 9 ATT / 31 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 12/17/2023 Week 15 16 ATT / 58 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 11/16/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 62 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs

