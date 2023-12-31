Will Evgenii Dadonov Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 31?
In the upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Evgenii Dadonov to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Dadonov stats and insights
- In eight of 32 games this season, Dadonov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Dadonov's shooting percentage is 19.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 128 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Dadonov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|15:11
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|15:22
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|10:49
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|12:50
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|14:04
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
Stars vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
