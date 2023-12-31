Will Esa Lindell Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 31?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Esa Lindell a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Esa Lindell score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindell stats and insights
- In three of 34 games this season, Lindell has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (zero shots).
- Lindell has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 128 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Lindell recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:54
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|19:28
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:55
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|21:26
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|18:57
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
Stars vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
