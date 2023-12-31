Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith will face the Arizona Cardinals and their 12th-ranked passing defense in Week 17, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Smith has 78 catches for 1,036 yards and seven scores this year. He has been targeted 107 times, and puts up 69.1 yards per game.

Smith vs. the Cardinals

Smith vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 1 GP / 87 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 87 REC YPG / REC TD Six players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Arizona in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have conceded a TD pass to 21 opposing players this year.

Arizona has given up at least two TD receptions to five opposing players on the season.

The 216 passing yards per game given up by the Cardinals defense makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Cardinals have conceded 27 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.8 per game. That ranks 28th in the league.

DeVonta Smith Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 56.5 (-111)

Smith Receiving Insights

In nine of 15 games this year, Smith has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Smith has received 21.3% of his team's 503 passing attempts this season (107 targets).

He is averaging 9.7 yards per target (17th in NFL play), racking up 1,036 yards on 107 passes thrown his way.

Smith has tallied a touchdown catch in seven of 15 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored seven of his team's 42 offensive touchdowns this season (16.7%).

Smith (six red zone targets) has been targeted 12.5% of the time in the red zone (48 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 12/25/2023 Week 16 5 TAR / 4 REC / 79 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 12/18/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 5 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 5 REC / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/3/2023 Week 13 11 TAR / 9 REC / 96 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 8 TAR / 7 REC / 106 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

