Devin Singletary has a decent matchup when his Houston Texans play the Tennessee Titans in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Titans have conceded 109.2 rushing yards per game, 14th in the NFL.

On the ground, Singletary has recorded a team-high 755 rushing yards on 176 carries (50.3 ypg). He has three rushing touchdowns. Singletary also helps out as a receiver, catching 26 balls for 185 yards (12.3 ypg).

Singletary vs. the Titans

Singletary vs the Titans (since 2021): 3 GP / 55.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 55.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Two opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Titans during the 2023 season.

Tennessee has allowed one or more rushing TDs to seven opposing players this year.

The Titans have let three opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 109.2 rushing yards the Titans concede per outing makes them the 14th-ranked run defense in the NFL this year.

So far this season, the Titans have given up 10 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.7 per game. That ranks seventh among NFL teams.

Devin Singletary Rushing Props vs. the Titans

Rushing Yards: 57.5 (-115)

Singletary Rushing Insights

Singletary has hit the rushing yards over in seven of 15 opportunities (46.7%).

The Texans have passed 57.9% of the time and run 42.1% this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 388 rushes this season. He's handled 176 of those carries (45.4%).

Singletary has run for a touchdown in three games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has 12.1% of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

He has 29 carries in the red zone (39.7% of his team's 73 red zone rushes).

Devin Singletary Receiving Props vs the Titans

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-115)

Singletary Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Singletary has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 41.7% of his games (five of 12).

Singletary has received 6.4% of his team's 534 passing attempts this season (34 targets).

He averages 5.4 yards per target this season (185 yards on 34 targets).

Having played 15 games this year, Singletary has not had a TD reception.

With four red zone targets, Singletary has been on the receiving end of 6.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

Singletary's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Browns 12/24/2023 Week 16 9 ATT / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/17/2023 Week 15 26 ATT / 121 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/10/2023 Week 14 13 ATT / 65 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 6 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs

