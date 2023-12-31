Houston Texans receiver Dalton Schultz will be up against the Tennessee Titans and their 18th-ranked passing defense in Week 17, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Schultz has 574 receiving yards on 52 grabs (on 77 targets) with five TDs this season, averaging 44.2 yards per game.

Schultz vs. the Titans

Schultz vs the Titans (since 2021): 2 GP / 57 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 57 REC YPG / REC TD Tennessee has given up 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Titans have surrendered a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Tennessee on the season.

Schultz will square off against the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this week. The Titans allow 225.7 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Titans have put up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Titans' defense is second in the league in that category.

Dalton Schultz Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 40.5 (-115)

Schultz Receiving Insights

Schultz, in eight of 13 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Schultz has 14.4% of his team's target share (77 targets on 534 passing attempts).

He has 574 receiving yards on 77 targets to rank 65th in NFL play with 7.5 yards per target.

Schultz has five games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 13 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored five of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (15.2%).

Schultz has been targeted 13 times in the red zone (20.6% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts).

Schultz's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 12/24/2023 Week 16 11 TAR / 8 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/17/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 4 REC / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

