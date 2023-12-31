Philadelphia Eagles receiver Dallas Goedert will be up against the Arizona Cardinals and their 12th-ranked passing defense in Week 17, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

So far this season Goedert has 53 grabs (on 74 targets) for 541 yards and two scores, averaging 45.1 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Goedert and the Eagles with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Goedert vs. the Cardinals

Goedert vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 1 GP / 95 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 95 REC YPG / REC TD Arizona has allowed six opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have allowed 21 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Five opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Arizona on the season.

The pass defense of the Cardinals is conceding 216 yards per game this year, which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this year, the Cardinals have surrendered 27 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.8 per game. That ranks 28th among NFL defenses.

Watch Eagles vs Cardinals on Fubo!

Dallas Goedert Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 44.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Goedert with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Goedert Receiving Insights

Goedert, in six of 12 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Goedert has 14.7% of his team's target share (74 targets on 503 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 74 times, averaging 7.3 yards per target (74th in NFL).

Goedert has had a touchdown catch in two of 12 games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has scored two of his team's 42 offensive touchdowns this season (4.8%).

Goedert (nine red zone targets) has been targeted 18.8% of the time in the red zone (48 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Goedert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 12/25/2023 Week 16 9 TAR / 7 REC / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 12/18/2023 Week 15 9 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.