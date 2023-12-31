Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift has a good matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are giving up the most rushing yards in the NFL, 147 per game.

Swift has recorded a team-best 988 yards rushing on 216 attempts (65.9 ypg), with five rushing scores. Also, Swift has pulled down 38 receptions for 209 yards (13.9 ypg) and one receiving TD.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Swift and the Eagles with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Swift vs. the Cardinals

Swift vs the Cardinals (since 2021): No games

No games The Cardinals have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to eight opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Arizona has allowed 15 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Cardinals have let two opposing players to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Swift will face the NFL's worst run defense this week. The Cardinals allow 147 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Cardinals have put up 19 touchdowns on the ground (1.3 per game). The Cardinals' defense is 28th in the league in that category.

Watch Eagles vs Cardinals on Fubo!

D'Andre Swift Rushing Props vs. the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 69.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Swift with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Swift Rushing Insights

Swift has hit the rushing yards over in eight of 15 opportunities (53.3%).

The Eagles, who are seventh in NFL play in points scored, have passed 52.1% of the time while running 47.9%.

He has carried the ball in 216 of his team's 463 total rushing attempts this season (46.7%).

Swift has a rushing touchdown in five games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has six total touchdowns this season (14.3% of his team's 42 offensive TDs).

He has 34 red zone rushing carries (35.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

D'Andre Swift Receiving Props vs the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-110)

Swift Receiving Insights

Swift, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in five of 15 games this season.

Swift has received 9.5% of his team's 503 passing attempts this season (48 targets).

He has 209 receiving yards on 48 targets to rank 129th in NFL play with 4.4 yards per target.

Swift, in 15 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Swift has been targeted four times in the red zone (8.3% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Swift's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Giants 12/25/2023 Week 16 20 ATT / 92 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 12/18/2023 Week 15 18 ATT / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 14 ATT / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.