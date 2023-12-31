Should you bet on Chris Olave scoring a touchdown in the New Orleans Saints' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)

Olave's 1,041 receiving yards is the best mark on the Saints. He has been targeted 129 times, and has 81 catches plus four touchdowns (74.4 yards per game).

Olave has registered a touchdown catch in four of 14 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 10 8 112 0 Week 2 @Panthers 11 6 86 0 Week 3 @Packers 11 8 104 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 6 1 4 0 Week 5 @Patriots 5 2 12 1 Week 6 @Texans 10 7 96 0 Week 7 Jaguars 15 7 57 0 Week 8 @Colts 9 5 46 0 Week 9 Bears 8 6 46 1 Week 10 @Vikings 9 6 94 1 Week 12 @Falcons 9 7 114 0 Week 13 Lions 8 5 119 0 Week 14 Panthers 5 4 28 1 Week 16 @Rams 13 9 123 0

