Chris Olave has a favorable matchup when his New Orleans Saints play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Buccaneers allow 264.1 passing yards per game, worst in the league.

Olave has posted a team-high 1,041 receiving yards (74.4 per game) and four TDs, hauling in 81 balls out of 129 targets this year.

Olave vs. the Buccaneers

Olave vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 3 GP / 49.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 49.7 REC YPG / REC TD Tampa Bay has given up 100 or more receiving yards to 10 opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

19 players have caught a TD pass against the Buccaneers this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Tampa Bay on the season.

The 264.1 passing yards per game conceded by the Buccaneers defense makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

So far this year, the Buccaneers have given up 21 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 22nd in league play.

Chris Olave Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 65.5 (-115)

Olave Receiving Insights

In eight of 14 games this year, Olave has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Olave has 23.7% of his team's target share (129 targets on 544 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 129 times, averaging 8.1 yards per target (47th in NFL).

Olave has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has four total touchdowns this season (12.1% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).

Olave has been targeted 10 times in the red zone (15.4% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts).

Olave's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 12/21/2023 Week 16 13 TAR / 9 REC / 123 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/10/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 5 REC / 119 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 7 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 6 REC / 94 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

