Will C.J. Stroud Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
C.J. Stroud was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Houston Texans' Week 17 matchup against the Tennessee Titans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Stroud's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, Stroud has thrown for 3,631 yards (279.3 per game) and 20 touchdowns, with five picks. He has connected on 62.4% of his passes (275-for-441), and has 35 carries for 143 yards three touchdowns.
C.J. Stroud Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
Week 17 Injury Reports
Texans vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Stroud 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|275
|441
|62.4%
|3,631
|20
|5
|8.2
|35
|143
|3
Stroud Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Ravens
|28
|44
|242
|0
|0
|4
|20
|0
|Week 2
|Colts
|30
|47
|384
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|20
|30
|280
|2
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 4
|Steelers
|16
|30
|306
|2
|0
|4
|16
|0
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|20
|35
|249
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|Saints
|13
|27
|199
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|Week 8
|@Panthers
|16
|24
|140
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1
|Week 9
|Buccaneers
|30
|42
|470
|5
|0
|0
|10
|0
|Week 10
|@Bengals
|23
|39
|356
|1
|1
|2
|8
|1
|Week 11
|Cardinals
|27
|37
|336
|2
|3
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 12
|Jaguars
|26
|36
|304
|2
|0
|6
|47
|1
|Week 13
|Broncos
|16
|27
|274
|1
|0
|6
|11
|0
|Week 14
|@Jets
|10
|23
|91
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
