Brandon Ingram vs. Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) take to the road to play Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans (18-14) at Smoothie King Center on Sunday, December 31. The gamebegins at 7:00 PM ET.
Pelicans vs. Lakers Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNO and SportsNet LA
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
Brandon Ingram vs. Anthony Davis Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Brandon Ingram
|Anthony Davis
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1047.5
|1517.5
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|37.4
|50.6
|Fantasy Rank
|29
|6
Brandon Ingram vs. Anthony Davis Insights
Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans
- Ingram's numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 boards per game.
- The Pelicans' +79 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.6 points per game (13th in the NBA) while giving up 113.1 per contest (12th in the league).
- New Orleans is 13th in the NBA at 44.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.8 its opponents average.
- The Pelicans make 2.1 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 11.2 (27th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.3.
- New Orleans forces 13.9 turnovers per game (seventh in the league) while committing 13 (13th in NBA play).
Anthony Davis & the Lakers
- Anthony Davis averages 25.5 points, 12.3 boards and 3.2 assists, making 55.4% of his shots from the field.
- The Lakers have a +3 scoring differential, putting up 114.4 points per game (17th in league) and giving up 114.3 (15th in NBA).
- Los Angeles is 17th in the league at 43.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.6 its opponents average.
- The Lakers connect on 10.9 three-pointers per game (28th in the league) at a 35.9% rate (19th in NBA), compared to the 14 per outing their opponents make, shooting 37.3% from deep.
- Los Angeles has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (19th in NBA) while forcing 13.2 (15th in league).
Brandon Ingram vs. Anthony Davis Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Brandon Ingram
|Anthony Davis
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|3.1
|0.6
|Usage Percentage
|28.8%
|27.3%
|True Shooting Pct
|59.1%
|61.9%
|Total Rebound Pct
|7.9%
|19%
|Assist Pct
|24.8%
|14.9%
