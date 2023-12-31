All of Albert Okwuegbunam's stats can be found below.

In the air last year, Okwuegbunam was targeted 18 times, with season stats of 95 yards on 10 receptions (9.5 per catch) and one TD.

Albert Okwuegbunam Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Eagles have no other receivers on the injury report.

Week 17 Injury Reports

Eagles vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Okwuegbunam 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 18 10 95 59 1 9.5

Okwuegbunam Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 6 5 33 0 Week 2 Texans 2 0 0 0 Week 3 49ers 2 1 12 0 Week 5 Colts 1 1 5 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 6 3 45 1 Week 18 Chargers 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.