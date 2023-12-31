Will Albert Okwuegbunam Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
All of Albert Okwuegbunam's stats can be found below.
In the air last year, Okwuegbunam was targeted 18 times, with season stats of 95 yards on 10 receptions (9.5 per catch) and one TD.
Albert Okwuegbunam Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Eagles have no other receivers on the injury report.
Week 17 Injury Reports
Eagles vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Okwuegbunam 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|18
|10
|95
|59
|1
|9.5
Okwuegbunam Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|6
|5
|33
|0
|Week 2
|Texans
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|49ers
|2
|1
|12
|0
|Week 5
|Colts
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 17
|@Chiefs
|6
|3
|45
|1
|Week 18
|Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|0
