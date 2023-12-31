Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are ranked 12th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 216 per game.

Brown's stat line reveals 101 receptions for a team-leading 1,394 yards and seven scores. He puts up 92.9 yards per game, and has been targeted 152 times.

Brown vs. the Cardinals

Brown vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 2 GP / 40.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 40.5 REC YPG / REC TD Six players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Arizona in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have allowed 21 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Arizona has allowed five players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Brown will play against the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this week. The Cardinals give up 216 passing yards per contest.

The Cardinals have the No. 28 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 27 this season (1.8 per game).

A.J. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 82.5 (-115)

Brown Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Brown has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (10 of 15).

Brown has been targeted on 152 of his team's 503 passing attempts this season (30.2% target share).

He has 1,394 receiving yards on 152 targets to rank 25th in NFL play with 9.2 yards per target.

Brown has reeled in a TD pass in five of 15 games this year, with more than one score in two of those games.

He has scored seven of his team's 42 offensive touchdowns this season (16.7%).

Brown has been targeted 15 times in the red zone (31.2% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts).

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 12/25/2023 Week 16 11 TAR / 6 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 12/18/2023 Week 15 10 TAR / 5 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/10/2023 Week 14 13 TAR / 9 REC / 94 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/3/2023 Week 13 13 TAR / 8 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 5 REC / 37 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

