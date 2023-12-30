How to Watch the UL Monroe vs. JMU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The UL Monroe Warhawks (8-3) look to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the James Madison Dukes (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Appalachian State vs Louisiana
- Coastal Carolina vs Arkansas State
- Marshall vs Southern Miss
- Old Dominion vs South Alabama
UL Monroe vs. JMU Scoring Comparison
- The Dukes score nine more points per game (70.5) than the Warhawks allow their opponents to score (61.5).
- JMU has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 61.5 points.
- UL Monroe has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.5 points.
- The Warhawks score 76.4 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 61.8 the Dukes allow.
- When UL Monroe puts up more than 61.8 points, it is 7-1.
- JMU has an 8-2 record when giving up fewer than 76.4 points.
- The Warhawks are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Dukes concede to opponents (34.7%).
- The Dukes' 41.5 shooting percentage from the field is 6.3 higher than the Warhawks have conceded.
UL Monroe Leaders
- Daisha Bradford: 22.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91)
- Katlyn Manuel: 10.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.4 FG%
- Jakayla Johnson: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)
- Sania Wells: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 32.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
- Lauren Gross: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UL Monroe Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 76-60
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 70-54
|Foster Auditorium
|12/21/2023
|@ Cal
|L 79-55
|Haas Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|JMU
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Georgia State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Georgia Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.