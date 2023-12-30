The UL Monroe Warhawks (8-3) look to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the James Madison Dukes (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UL Monroe vs. JMU Scoring Comparison

  • The Dukes score nine more points per game (70.5) than the Warhawks allow their opponents to score (61.5).
  • JMU has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 61.5 points.
  • UL Monroe has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.5 points.
  • The Warhawks score 76.4 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 61.8 the Dukes allow.
  • When UL Monroe puts up more than 61.8 points, it is 7-1.
  • JMU has an 8-2 record when giving up fewer than 76.4 points.
  • The Warhawks are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Dukes concede to opponents (34.7%).
  • The Dukes' 41.5 shooting percentage from the field is 6.3 higher than the Warhawks have conceded.

UL Monroe Leaders

  • Daisha Bradford: 22.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91)
  • Katlyn Manuel: 10.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.4 FG%
  • Jakayla Johnson: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)
  • Sania Wells: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 32.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
  • Lauren Gross: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

UL Monroe Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Northwestern State W 76-60 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
12/17/2023 @ Alabama L 70-54 Foster Auditorium
12/21/2023 @ Cal L 79-55 Haas Pavilion
12/30/2023 JMU - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Georgia State - Georgia State Convocation Center
1/6/2024 @ Georgia Southern - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

