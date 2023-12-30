The UL Monroe Warhawks (8-3) look to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the James Madison Dukes (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

UL Monroe vs. JMU Scoring Comparison

The Dukes score nine more points per game (70.5) than the Warhawks allow their opponents to score (61.5).

JMU has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 61.5 points.

UL Monroe has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.5 points.

The Warhawks score 76.4 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 61.8 the Dukes allow.

When UL Monroe puts up more than 61.8 points, it is 7-1.

JMU has an 8-2 record when giving up fewer than 76.4 points.

The Warhawks are making 41.3% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Dukes concede to opponents (34.7%).

The Dukes' 41.5 shooting percentage from the field is 6.3 higher than the Warhawks have conceded.

UL Monroe Leaders

Daisha Bradford: 22.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91)

22.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91) Katlyn Manuel: 10.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.4 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.4 FG% Jakayla Johnson: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Sania Wells: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 32.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

8.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 32.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Lauren Gross: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

UL Monroe Schedule