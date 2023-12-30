Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) facing the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Game Information

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Nika Metskhvarishvili: 10 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Tre'Von Spillers: 11.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

UL Monroe vs. Appalachian State Stat Comparison

Appalachian State Rank Appalachian State AVG UL Monroe AVG UL Monroe Rank 58th 81.2 Points Scored 71.9 255th 28th 63.3 Points Allowed 73.1 234th 12th 43.8 Rebounds 39.7 63rd 74th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 12.4 23rd 125th 8.2 3pt Made 6.3 290th 54th 16.2 Assists 16.1 59th 57th 10.2 Turnovers 12.4 226th

