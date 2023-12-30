Saturday's contest at Fant-Ewing Coliseum has the UL Monroe Warhawks (8-3) squaring off against the James Madison Dukes (8-4) at 3:00 PM ET (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 67-66 victory for UL Monroe, so expect a tight matchup.

The Warhawks head into this contest after a 79-55 loss to Cal on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UL Monroe vs. JMU Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UL Monroe vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: UL Monroe 67, JMU 66

UL Monroe Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Warhawks took down the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters on the road on November 29 by a score of 60-52.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Warhawks are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UL Monroe 2023-24 Best Wins

60-52 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 159) on November 29

73-67 over Milwaukee (No. 207) on November 16

76-60 at home over Northwestern State (No. 259) on December 12

78-62 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 308) on November 11

73-62 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 319) on November 17

UL Monroe Leaders

Daisha Bradford: 22.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91)

22.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (31-for-91) Katlyn Manuel: 10.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.4 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 53.4 FG% Jakayla Johnson: 13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

13.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Sania Wells: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 32.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

8.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 32.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Lauren Gross: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

UL Monroe Performance Insights

The Warhawks outscore opponents by 14.9 points per game (scoring 76.4 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball while allowing 61.5 per contest to rank 123rd in college basketball) and have a +163 scoring differential overall.

In home games, the Warhawks are posting 24.1 more points per game (90.5) than they are in away games (66.4).

In home games, UL Monroe is ceding 13.7 fewer points per game (53.3) than when playing on the road (67).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.