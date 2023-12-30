How to Watch the Tulane vs. Wichita State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Tulane Green Wave (7-4) hope to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Wichita State Shockers (4-8) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena.
Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tulane vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison
- The Green Wave score only 1.1 fewer points per game (67.7) than the Shockers allow their opponents to score (68.8).
- When it scores more than 68.8 points, Tulane is 2-1.
- Wichita State's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 67.7 points.
- The 63.8 points per game the Shockers put up are just 1.1 more points than the Green Wave allow (62.7).
- Wichita State is 3-5 when scoring more than 62.7 points.
- Tulane is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 63.8 points.
- The Shockers shoot 38.5% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Green Wave allow defensively.
- The Green Wave make 41.7% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Shockers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Tulane Leaders
- Kyren Whittington: 16.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 48.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
- Marta Galic: 14.9 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)
- Hannah Pratt: 12.4 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 31.2 3PT% (24-for-77)
- Irina Parau: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.5 FG%
- Amira Mabry: 7 PTS, 59.5 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)
Tulane Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Howard
|W 67-52
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Little Rock
|W 66-57
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|Maine
|W 64-61
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|1/6/2024
|South Florida
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
