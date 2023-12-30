The Tulane Green Wave (7-4) hope to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Wichita State Shockers (4-8) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Charles Koch Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Tulane vs. Wichita State Scoring Comparison

The Green Wave score only 1.1 fewer points per game (67.7) than the Shockers allow their opponents to score (68.8).

When it scores more than 68.8 points, Tulane is 2-1.

Wichita State's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 67.7 points.

The 63.8 points per game the Shockers put up are just 1.1 more points than the Green Wave allow (62.7).

Wichita State is 3-5 when scoring more than 62.7 points.

Tulane is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 63.8 points.

The Shockers shoot 38.5% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Green Wave allow defensively.

The Green Wave make 41.7% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Shockers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tulane Leaders

Kyren Whittington: 16.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 48.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

16.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 48.5 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Marta Galic: 14.9 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)

14.9 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63) Hannah Pratt: 12.4 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 31.2 3PT% (24-for-77)

12.4 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 31.2 3PT% (24-for-77) Irina Parau: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.5 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.5 FG% Amira Mabry: 7 PTS, 59.5 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tulane Schedule