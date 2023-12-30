The Wichita State Shockers (4-7) meet the Tulane Green Wave (5-4) in a matchup of AAC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Tulane vs. Wichita State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Tulane Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tulane Players to Watch

Kyren Whittington: 16.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Hannah Pratt: 13.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Marta Galic: 13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Irina Parau: 7.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Amira Mabry: 7.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wichita State Players to Watch

Daniela Abies: 11.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Tre'Zure Jobe: 12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK Salese Blow: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 1.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK DJ McCarty: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Ornella Niankan: 5.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.