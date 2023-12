Sun Belt teams will hit the court in six games on Saturday's college basketball schedule. That includes the James Madison Dukes squaring off against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

Sun Belt Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Appalachian State Mountaineers at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 - Old Dominion Monarchs at South Alabama Jaguars 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Arkansas State Red Wolves 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) James Madison Dukes at UL Monroe Warhawks 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 - Marshall Thundering Herd at Southern Miss Eagles 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 - Georgia Southern Eagles at Texas State Bobcats 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 -

