What are SE Louisiana's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How SE Louisiana ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 1-0 NR NR 208

SE Louisiana's best win

SE Louisiana took down the No. 263-ranked (according to the RPI) Nicholls Colonels, 66-56, on January 4, which goes down as its best win of the season. Hailey Giaratano, in that signature victory, delivered a team-high 15 points with six rebounds and three assists. Taylor Bell also played a role with 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

SE Louisiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Based on the RPI, the Lions have three losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

SE Louisiana plays the 25th-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the year.

The Lions have 17 games remaining this season, including four against teams with worse records, and six against teams with records above .500.

SE Louisiana has 17 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

SE Louisiana's next game

Matchup: New Orleans Privateers vs. SE Louisiana Lions

New Orleans Privateers vs. SE Louisiana Lions Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

