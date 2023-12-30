If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of SE Louisiana and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How SE Louisiana ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-0 NR NR 308

SE Louisiana's best wins

When it comes to its best win this season, SE Louisiana beat the New Orleans Privateers on the road on January 6. The final score was 73-68. With 23 points, Nick Caldwell was the leading scorer against New Orleans. Second on the team was Roger McFarlane, with 16 points.

Next best wins

61-55 on the road over Murray State (No. 295/RPI) on December 16

48-47 at home over Grambling (No. 313/RPI) on December 20

SE Louisiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), SE Louisiana is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Lions are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most losses.

Schedule insights

SE Louisiana has been given the 110th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Lions have six games remaining versus teams over .500. They have seven upcoming games against teams with worse records.

SE Louisiana has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

SE Louisiana's next game

Matchup: Nicholls State Colonels vs. SE Louisiana Lions

Nicholls State Colonels vs. SE Louisiana Lions Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

