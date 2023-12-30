For bracketology insights on Nicholls and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Nicholls ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 231

Nicholls' best wins

In its signature win of the season, Nicholls took down the Tulane Green Wave in a 69-66 win on November 8. Britiya Curtis, in that signature victory, tallied a team-high 18 points with eight rebounds and zero assists. Lexi Alexander also played a role with 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

61-58 on the road over South Alabama (No. 302/RPI) on December 4

63-55 over Eastern Illinois (No. 319/RPI) on November 24

Nicholls' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

According to the RPI, the Colonels have two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Nicholls has been given the 281st-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

As far as the Colonels' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have eight contests against teams above .500.

Nicholls has 18 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Nicholls' next game

Matchup: Nicholls Colonels vs. SE Louisiana Lions

Nicholls Colonels vs. SE Louisiana Lions Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

