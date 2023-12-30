The Michigan Wolverines (10-3) face the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on FOX.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

The Buckeyes put up 27.9 more points per game (82.7) than the Wolverines give up to opponents (54.8).

Ohio State has put together a 10-2 record in games it scores more than 54.8 points.

Michigan is 10-3 when it gives up fewer than 82.7 points.

The Wolverines record 73.2 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 60.6 the Buckeyes give up.

Michigan is 10-1 when scoring more than 60.6 points.

Ohio State has a 9-0 record when giving up fewer than 73.2 points.

The Wolverines shoot 43.3% from the field, 4% higher than the Buckeyes allow defensively.

The Buckeyes shoot 46.8% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Wolverines concede.

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)

14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59) Jordan Hobbs: 9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Lauren Hansen: 11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60)

11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60) Elissa Brett: 8.2 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

8.2 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Taylor Williams: 6.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%

Ohio State Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Miami (OH) W 75-49 Crisler Center 12/20/2023 Florida L 82-65 Spectrum Center 12/22/2023 Florida A&M W 77-35 Crisler Center 12/30/2023 Ohio State - Crisler Center 1/4/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall 1/9/2024 Minnesota - Crisler Center

Ohio State Schedule