The LSU Tigers (12-1) aim to build on an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SEC Network+

LSU vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison

  • The Dolphins score 9.5 more points per game (67.4) than the Tigers give up to opponents (57.9).
  • When it scores more than 57.9 points, Jacksonville is 4-6.
  • LSU has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.
  • The Tigers put up 17.8 more points per game (93.9) than the Dolphins allow (76.1).
  • LSU has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 76.1 points.
  • Jacksonville has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 93.9 points.
  • The Tigers shoot 50.3% from the field, 6.4% higher than the Dolphins concede defensively.
  • The Dolphins make 41.9% of their shots from the field, 6.3% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

LSU Leaders

  • Aneesah Morrow: 18.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.9 STL, 1.5 BLK, 48.7 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26)
  • Mikaylah Williams: 17.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.3 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (28-for-62)
  • Flau'jae Johnson: 12.0 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
  • Angel Reese: 19.9 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.2 STL, 56.7 FG%
  • Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 McNeese W 133-44 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/17/2023 Northwestern State W 81-36 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/20/2023 @ Coppin State W 80-48 Physical Education Complex
12/30/2023 Jacksonville - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
1/4/2024 Missouri - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
1/7/2024 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

