If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of LSU and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +10000

+10000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How LSU ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-0 NR NR 204

LSU's best wins

LSU picked up its signature win of the season on November 19 by securing an 86-80 overtime victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, the No. 60-ranked team based on the RPI. Will Baker, as the leading scorer in the victory over Wake Forest, dropped 23 points, while Jordan Wright was second on the squad with 15.

Next best wins

74-56 at home over Alabama State (No. 170/RPI) on December 13

66-62 over North Texas (No. 220/RPI) on November 17

106-60 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 278/RPI) on November 6

75-63 at home over North Florida (No. 309/RPI) on November 24

87-66 at home over Lamar (No. 310/RPI) on December 21

LSU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

According to the RPI, the Tigers have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 38th-most in Division I. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 21st-most.

The Tigers have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, LSU gets the 233rd-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Looking at the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games versus teams that are above .500 and two games against teams with worse records than their own.

LSU's upcoming schedule features three games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

LSU's next game

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers

Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV Channel: SEC Network

