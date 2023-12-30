Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. Marshall Game Information

Louisiana Players to Watch

Kobe Julien: 20.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

Marshall Players to Watch

Nate Martin: 11.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

Louisiana vs. Marshall Stat Comparison

Marshall Rank Marshall AVG Louisiana AVG Louisiana Rank 180th 75.1 Points Scored 78.5 112th 345th 80.8 Points Allowed 71.4 192nd 53rd 40.1 Rebounds 33.1 308th 113th 10 Off. Rebounds 9.8 128th 207th 7.2 3pt Made 9.3 50th 171st 13.8 Assists 13.9 163rd 263rd 12.9 Turnovers 11.7 169th

