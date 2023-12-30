The Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-5) will aim to break a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Cajundome, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisiana vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison

The Mountaineers' 70.5 points per game are 13.9 more points than the 56.6 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.

Appalachian State is 6-3 when it scores more than 56.6 points.

Louisiana has a 6-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.5 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns record 60.2 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 72.0 the Mountaineers allow.

When Louisiana scores more than 72.0 points, it is 2-0.

The Ragin' Cajuns shoot 38.4% from the field, 5.2% lower than the Mountaineers allow defensively.

The Mountaineers make 37.4% of their shots from the field, equaling the Ragin' Cajuns' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisiana Leaders

Tamera Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 STL, 47.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

11.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 STL, 47.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Destiny Rice: 8.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

8.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Brandi Williams: 10.3 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)

10.3 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44) Ashlyn Jones: 4.4 PTS, 50.0 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Schedule