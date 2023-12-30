Can we expect Louisiana Tech to secure a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Louisiana Tech ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-0 NR NR 222

Louisiana Tech's best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on December 18, Louisiana Tech defeated the Cal Baptist Lancers (No. 92 in the RPI) by a score of 77-51. Against Cal Baptist, Jianna Morris led the team by tallying 13 points to go along with three rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

49-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 261/RPI) on December 16

66-49 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 263/RPI) on December 30

68-34 on the road over South Alabama (No. 302/RPI) on December 21

Louisiana Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Based on the RPI, Louisiana Tech has four losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Louisiana Tech has drawn the 48th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Lady Techsters' 16 remaining games this season, four are against teams with worse records, and six are against teams with records north of .500.

Glancing at Louisiana Tech's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Louisiana Tech's next game

Matchup: Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Sam Houston Bearkats

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Sam Houston Bearkats Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

