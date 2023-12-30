The Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1) aim to extend an eight-game winning stretch when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: FOX
Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Antelopes have averaged.
  • Louisiana Tech is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
  • The Antelopes are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 49th.
  • The Bulldogs score an average of 75.8 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 68 the Antelopes give up.
  • When it scores more than 68 points, Louisiana Tech is 6-3.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • Louisiana Tech scores 81.7 points per game at home, and 69 on the road.
  • At home, the Bulldogs give up 57.9 points per game. Away, they concede 70.2.
  • At home, Louisiana Tech knocks down 9.3 trifectas per game, 2.8 more than it averages on the road (6.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.4%) than on the road (30.5%).

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 SE Louisiana W 89-60 Thomas Assembly Center
12/16/2023 @ Saint Louis L 75-74 Chaifetz Arena
12/20/2023 @ Seattle U L 79-73 Redhawk Center
12/30/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena
1/3/2024 Dallas Christian - Thomas Assembly Center
1/6/2024 @ Sam Houston - Bernard Johnson Coliseum

