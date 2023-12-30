The Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1) aim to extend an eight-game winning stretch when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Antelopes have averaged.

Louisiana Tech is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Antelopes are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 49th.

The Bulldogs score an average of 75.8 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 68 the Antelopes give up.

When it scores more than 68 points, Louisiana Tech is 6-3.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

Louisiana Tech scores 81.7 points per game at home, and 69 on the road.

At home, the Bulldogs give up 57.9 points per game. Away, they concede 70.2.

At home, Louisiana Tech knocks down 9.3 trifectas per game, 2.8 more than it averages on the road (6.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.4%) than on the road (30.5%).

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule