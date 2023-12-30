How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Grand Canyon on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1) aim to extend an eight-game winning stretch when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Louisiana Tech vs. Grand Canyon Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
- Middle Tennessee vs Murray State (4:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Florida International vs Utah Tech (5:00 PM ET | December 30)
Louisiana Tech Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Antelopes have averaged.
- Louisiana Tech is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Antelopes are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 49th.
- The Bulldogs score an average of 75.8 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 68 the Antelopes give up.
- When it scores more than 68 points, Louisiana Tech is 6-3.
Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Louisiana Tech scores 81.7 points per game at home, and 69 on the road.
- At home, the Bulldogs give up 57.9 points per game. Away, they concede 70.2.
- At home, Louisiana Tech knocks down 9.3 trifectas per game, 2.8 more than it averages on the road (6.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.4%) than on the road (30.5%).
Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 89-60
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|L 75-74
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Seattle U
|L 79-73
|Redhawk Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|1/3/2024
|Dallas Christian
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Sam Houston
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
