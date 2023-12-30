Saturday's contest features the Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4) squaring off at Grand Canyon University Arena (on December 30) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-68 win for Grand Canyon.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Louisiana Tech vs. Grand Canyon Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Louisiana Tech vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 74, Louisiana Tech 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana Tech vs. Grand Canyon

Computer Predicted Spread: Grand Canyon (-5.8)

Grand Canyon (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.7

Grand Canyon is 5-3-0 against the spread, while Louisiana Tech's ATS record this season is 6-5-0. The Antelopes have a 3-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 5-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 12.3 points per game (posting 75.8 points per game, 163rd in college basketball, and allowing 63.5 per outing, 32nd in college basketball) and have a +160 scoring differential.

Louisiana Tech records 40.9 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball) while allowing 34.7 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.2 boards per game.

Louisiana Tech connects on 8 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.5% from beyond the arc (94th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.1%.

Louisiana Tech has committed 1.4 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.2 (125th in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (139th in college basketball).

