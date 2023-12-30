For bracketology analysis around Louisiana and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Louisiana ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-1 NR NR 172

Louisiana's best win

Louisiana's signature win this season came on December 2 in a 44-41 victory against the New Orleans Privateers. Tamera Johnson led the way against New Orleans, tallying 12 points. Second on the team was Nubia Imani Benedith with 11 points.

Louisiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

According to the RPI, the Ragin' Cajuns have two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Louisiana is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Louisiana faces the 93rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

When it comes to the Ragin' Cajuns' upcoming schedule, they have three games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams over .500.

Louisiana has 17 games left this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Louisiana's next game

Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Old Dominion Monarchs vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

