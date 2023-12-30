How to Watch Louisiana vs. Marshall on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) are home in Sun Belt play against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Louisiana vs. Marshall Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns have shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Thundering Herd have averaged.
- Louisiana has put together a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.
- The Thundering Herd are the rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns rank 145th.
- The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 78.4 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 78.5 the Thundering Herd allow.
- Louisiana is 3-1 when it scores more than 78.5 points.
Louisiana Home & Away Comparison
- At home Louisiana is putting up 82.5 points per game, 9.3 more than it is averaging on the road (73.2).
- At home, the Ragin' Cajuns concede 58.5 points per game. On the road, they give up 77.6.
- Beyond the arc, Louisiana makes fewer 3-pointers away (8 per game) than at home (9.8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (36.7%) than at home (38.6%) too.
Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 73-62
|Cajundome
|12/17/2023
|@ McNeese
|L 74-72
|The Legacy Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Rice
|W 84-67
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Marshall
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|1/4/2024
|James Madison
|-
|Cajundome
|1/6/2024
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Cajundome
