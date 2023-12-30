The Marshall Thundering Herd (5-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) are home in Sun Belt play against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Louisiana vs. Marshall Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana Stats Insights

  • The Ragin' Cajuns have shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Thundering Herd have averaged.
  • Louisiana has put together a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.8% from the field.
  • The Thundering Herd are the rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns rank 145th.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 78.4 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 78.5 the Thundering Herd allow.
  • Louisiana is 3-1 when it scores more than 78.5 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Louisiana is putting up 82.5 points per game, 9.3 more than it is averaging on the road (73.2).
  • At home, the Ragin' Cajuns concede 58.5 points per game. On the road, they give up 77.6.
  • Beyond the arc, Louisiana makes fewer 3-pointers away (8 per game) than at home (9.8), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (36.7%) than at home (38.6%) too.

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 73-62 Cajundome
12/17/2023 @ McNeese L 74-72 The Legacy Center
12/22/2023 @ Rice W 84-67 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Marshall - Cam Henderson Center
1/4/2024 James Madison - Cajundome
1/6/2024 Coastal Carolina - Cajundome

