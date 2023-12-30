The Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State Seminoles meet for the Orange Bowl on December 30, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Georgia has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking eighth-best in total offense (483.2 yards per game) and ninth-best in total defense (295.2 yards allowed per game). Florida State has been keeping opposing offenses in check on defense, giving up just 305.8 total yards per game (13th-best). On offense, it ranks 43rd by compiling 415.5 total yards per game.

Georgia vs. Florida State Game Info

Bowl Game Odds

Georgia vs. Florida State Key Statistics

Georgia Florida State 483.2 (8th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.5 (42nd) 295.2 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.8 (13th) 177.2 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.8 (67th) 306 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.6 (42nd) 14 (27th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (1st) 12 (116th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (67th)

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has thrown for 3,743 yards (287.9 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 72.4% of his passes and tossing 22 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has carried the ball 158 times for a team-high 818 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times.

Kendall Milton has carried the ball 112 times for 686 yards (52.8 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' 713 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 73 times and has collected 56 receptions and six touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has reeled in 51 passes while averaging 44.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has compiled 32 catches for 502 yards, an average of 38.6 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis leads Florida State with 2,745 yards on 208-of-324 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 176 rushing yards (13.5 ypg) on 73 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Trey Benson, has carried the ball 158 times for 935 yards (71.9 per game) with 14 touchdowns. He's also caught 20 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown.

Lawrance Toafili has compiled 463 yards on 69 carries with four touchdowns.

Keon Coleman has collected 50 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 658 (50.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 88 times and has 11 touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has 41 receptions (on 70 targets) for a total of 617 yards (47.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaheim Bell has racked up 503 reciving yards (38.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

