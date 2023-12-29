The Cotton Bowl will feature the Ohio State Buckeyes entering a showdown against the Missouri Tigers on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Ohio State ranks 32nd in points scored this season (32.8 points per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the FBS with 11.0 points allowed per game. Missouri's defense ranks 39th in the FBS with 22.3 points given up per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 24th-best by accumulating 34.1 points per contest.

Ohio State vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Ohio State vs. Missouri Key Statistics

Ohio State Missouri 425.0 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.1 (42nd) 260.0 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.0 (25th) 142.3 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.5 (54th) 282.7 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.6 (30th) 12 (15th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (7th) 11 (123rd) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (54th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has thrown for 3,170 yards (264.2 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 65.8% of his passes and recording 24 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 854 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 11 times as a runner. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 229 yards (19.1 per game).

DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 85 times for 373 yards (31.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has hauled in 67 receptions for 1,211 yards (100.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 14 times as a receiver.

Cade Stover has hauled in 41 receptions totaling 576 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Emeka Egbuka has racked up 35 receptions for 452 yards, an average of 37.7 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has racked up 3,166 yards on 66.7% passing while recording 20 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 269 yards with eight scores.

The team's top rusher, Cody Schrader, has carried the ball 247 times for 1,489 yards (124.1 per game) with 13 touchdowns. He's also caught 22 passes for 191 yards.

Nathaniel Peat has run for 317 yards across 76 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Luther Burden III has hauled in 1,190 receiving yards on 82 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Theo Wease has put together a 639-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 45 passes on 71 targets.

Mookie Cooper's 44 targets have resulted in 34 catches for 429 yards.

