Friday's contest at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the LSU Tigers (7-5) squaring off against the Northwestern State Demons (2-10) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 84-63 win, as our model heavily favors LSU.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Northwestern State vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023

8:00 PM ET

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Northwestern State vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 84, Northwestern State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern State vs. LSU

Computer Predicted Spread: LSU (-21.3)

LSU (-21.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.8

LSU's record against the spread this season is 4-8-0, while Northwestern State's is 5-5-0. The Tigers have hit the over in five games, while Demons games have gone over seven times.

Northwestern State Performance Insights

The Demons have been outscored by 10.4 points per game (posting 70.3 points per game, 283rd in college basketball, while giving up 80.7 per outing, 346th in college basketball) and have a -124 scoring differential.

Northwestern State loses the rebound battle by 7.9 boards on average. It collects 32.8 rebounds per game, 327th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 40.7.

Northwestern State hits 7.3 three-pointers per game (205th in college basketball) at a 30% rate (308th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make, shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc.

Northwestern State has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 11.4 (144th in college basketball) while forcing 13.3 (94th in college basketball).

