The New Orleans Privateers (5-7) aim to stop a four-game road losing skid at the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SFA vs. New Orleans matchup.

New Orleans vs. SFA Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Orleans vs. SFA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SFA Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline

New Orleans vs. SFA Betting Trends

New Orleans has covered five times in eight games with a spread this year.

The Privateers have been an underdog by 14 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

SFA has put together a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of seven out of the 'Jacks' 11 games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.