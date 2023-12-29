Will Miro Heiskanen Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 29?
Will Miro Heiskanen light the lamp when the Dallas Stars take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Heiskanen stats and insights
- Heiskanen has scored in three of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also eight assists.
- Heiskanen's shooting percentage is 6.0%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 123 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Heiskanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|26:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|25:05
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|26:56
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|27:10
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|26:13
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|26:04
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|2
|1
|25:51
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|26:34
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|28:02
|Away
|L 5-4
Stars vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
