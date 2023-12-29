The McNeese Cowboys (10-2) hope to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the Michigan Wolverines (6-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Crisler Center. The game airs on B1G+.

McNeese vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • TV: B1G+

McNeese Stats Insights

  • The Cowboys are shooting 50.5% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 44.7% the Wolverines' opponents have shot this season.
  • McNeese is 9-1 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Cowboys are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolverines sit at 175th.
  • The Cowboys' 80.3 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 78.4 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
  • McNeese has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 78.4 points.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 McNeese is scoring 14 more points per game at home (87.3) than away (73.3).
  • At home the Cowboys are allowing 53.3 points per game, 14.7 fewer points than they are on the road (68).
  • McNeese makes more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than on the road (7.8). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (42.5%).

McNeese Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Mississippi University for Women W 92-23 The Legacy Center
12/13/2023 Southern Miss W 67-48 The Legacy Center
12/17/2023 Louisiana W 74-72 The Legacy Center
12/29/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center
1/6/2024 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
1/8/2024 @ Northwestern State - Prather Coliseum

