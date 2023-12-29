Friday's contest between the Michigan Wolverines (6-6) and the McNeese Cowboys (10-2) at Crisler Center has a projected final score of 78-72 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Michigan squad securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

McNeese vs. Michigan Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: B1G+

Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Venue: Crisler Center

McNeese vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 78, McNeese 72

Spread & Total Prediction for McNeese vs. Michigan

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan (-6.3)

Michigan (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.1

Michigan's record against the spread so far this season is 4-7-0, and McNeese's is 6-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wolverines are 9-2-0 and the Cowboys are 3-5-0.

McNeese Performance Insights

The Cowboys put up 80.3 points per game (71st in college basketball) while allowing 57.8 per contest (third in college basketball). They have a +270 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 22.5 points per game.

McNeese wins the rebound battle by 6.2 boards on average. It records 38.8 rebounds per game, 92nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.6.

McNeese makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 38.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29%.

McNeese has committed 8.4 turnovers per game (fifth in college basketball), 6.2 fewer than the 14.6 it forces (41st in college basketball).

